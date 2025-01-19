Sombracove – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Brooklyn Munguia.

Salt lingered through the dark air while harsh waves crashed against the shore. There I was standing in front of mother nature’s creation in a tee pose letting the strong gusts of wind take over me. Lifting my head up high with delicately closed eyes, I took in a deep breath, the crisp damp air filling up my lungs. I can feel eyes peering into my soul. I know it’s him, I know he’s watching, he’s always watching. I quickly flash my eyes open and there it is, that little boat. At dusk he sits out in the middle of the cove on a small sailboat. A crashing wave smashed into a rock blocking my vision of him for just a moment and he was gone. The seas settled and the tangy colored skies resumed as the seas settled.

Going down to sombracove was a part of my nightly ritual. Nobody in the small city of Davensport, located on the coast of North Carolina understands the short vicious storm every evening. Nobody has ever been able to give an explanation to dark clouds that roll in with the aggressive ocean waters, not locals, news reporters, meteorologists, nobody. It only happens in our little town, nowhere else. Then the storm disappears just as fast as it came in, everything becoming as though there was never a storm at all.

A sigh escaped my lips as I plopped down onto the sand staring out into the water. I shivered as the temperatures rose back up to a nice 70 degrees while cold water still dripped down my body. All I could do was stare at the soft golden ripples just wondering what this nightly phenomenon was. I was going to figure it out one way or another, it’s just a matter of how and when. As the summer sun was vanishing I squinted seeing something else along the horizon that had replaced the golden globe.

“Honey.”

I yelped and clutched my chest before realizing it was my husband that had come to round me up. My heart rate slowed back down, but I was still slightly out of breath from the sudden burst of adrenaline. My surfboard thudded down next to me and I turned over to witness my husband sit down beside me on the opposite side. We didn’t say anything to each other for a moment, he simply slumped one arm over my shoulders and planted a kiss upon my temple before he too looked out into the water.

“Don’t you think it’s time for you to come back up to the house my love.” He shook my shoulders slightly while nudging his body weight against me with that cheeky smile of his.

I let out a hardly audible breathy chuckle, allowing a soft smile to appear on my lips before letting my head rest against him.

“I suppose you’re right.” I almost had a disappointed tone as I looked at him still resting against him, our faces face to face.

He placed a warm delicate kiss on my forehead letting go of me and lifting himself off the ground. I followed his lead as he picked my surfboard back up like the gentlemen he was. I gestured my hand forward for him to go while smiling still, letting him know I’d follow. With his back turned against me I glanced out at the horizon once more, narrowing my eyes before following him out. There’s something out there, I know there is.

Brooklyn Munguia is a senior at Spanaway Lake High School with the goal of being an author of a published book. This is the first sneak peak into my new story that I hope to share with many more once it’s done.