Rep. Leavitt celebrating students and talent of 28th – The Suburban Times

Representative Leavitt and veteran firefighter, Cornelius Winesberry and family following his performance of the National Anthem on the Opening Day of 2025 Legislative Session.

Represented Mari Leavitt noted how well the 28th District was represented this week at two significant legislative events, showcasing the exceptional talent and spirit of its community. Legislative session in Washington State started Monday, January 13. On the first day of festivities, veteran and former firefighter, Cornelius Winesberry, performed a stunning solo during Opening Day of the legislative session, setting a tone of inspiration and unity for the weeks ahead.

On January 15, the Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir took the stage to perform the National Anthem ahead of Governor-elect Ferguson’s inaugural address to a Joint Session of the Legislature. Under the direction of Kasey Eck, these talented students delivered a breathtaking performance that reflected the dedication and excellence of their school and community.

Representative Leavitt and the Steilacoom HS Chamber Choir at the State Capitol following their performance of the National Anthem before Governor Ferguson’s inauguration.

“Your collective voices inspired the moments this week. It’s an honor to see our district’s talent showcased on such an important stage,” said Rep. Mari Leavitt. “Cornelius and the Chamber Choir exemplify the heart, spirit, and commitment to excellence that define the 28th District.”

The Chamber Choir and Cornelius Winesberry’s exceptional performances this week remind us of the incredible talent in our community and the importance of celebrating and supporting young artists who inspire us all.

