Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers – The Suburban Times

The Puget Sound area is expecting very cold temperatures for the next several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus, Runner and SHUTTLE paratransit (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to local warming centers and shelters.

The free rides to warming centers are in effect Jan. 19 through the close of Pierce Transit’s service on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The free round trips are available throughout the day and evening for passengers who tell the driver they are traveling to or from a warming center or shelter. Shelters will be open in Tacoma, Puyallup, Parkland and Gig Harbor.

For more resources, visit the Tacoma Pierce County Cold Weather Resources page. For information on services across Pierce County and a map showing road closures, visit piercecountywa.gov/winterweather.