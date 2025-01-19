Hylebos Bridge Temporarily Closed to Vehicular Traffic – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Hylebos Bridge (located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats) is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic due to mechanical issues caused by cold weather.

As a precaution, City of Tacoma crews have raised the bridge to allow uninterrupted access for shipping traffic. The bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the cold weather subsides, and updates will be shared as they become available.

Community members with questions or concerns can contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.