CPSD Learning in Motion – Tillicum Elementary School Therapy Dog – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we visit Tillicum Elementary School where Addie the Therapy Dog joins students each Friday. Addie was raised and trained to be a certified service dog by the school’s Dean of Students Paula Gayson. When Addie isn’t visiting assisted living homes or supporting other therapy needs, she helps students improve their empathy, respect and reading skills in Tillicum classrooms.

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see these students in action.