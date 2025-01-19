 CPSD Learning in Motion – Tillicum Elementary School Therapy Dog – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

CPSD Learning in Motion – Tillicum Elementary School Therapy Dog

· · Leave a Comment ·

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we visit Tillicum Elementary School where Addie the Therapy Dog joins students each Friday. Addie was raised and trained to be a certified service dog by the school’s Dean of Students Paula Gayson. When Addie isn’t visiting assisted living homes or supporting other therapy needs, she helps students improve their empathy, respect and reading skills in Tillicum classrooms. 

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see these students in action.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.