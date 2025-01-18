MultiCare launches MultiCare Cancer Institute – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System has launched its MultiCare Cancer Institute, a new initiative designed to offer high-value, tailored oncology services and advanced cancer research to patients across the Pacific Northwest.

The institute will focus on developing subspecialty disease programs and centers of excellence to expand on MultiCare’s existing cancer services. The goal of the institute is to establish the region’s most connected and comprehensive cancer care program, delivering trusted oncology services under one cohesive organization.

Building on MultiCare’s history of providing outstanding cancer care, the Institute will include a network of partnerships, including Northwest Medical Specialties — a physician-owned oncology practice in the Puget Sound — the institute will provide expanded access to care and research opportunities for its patients. This enhanced collaboration and integration of cancer care aim to advance cancer prevention and early detection, ensuring that patients have access to state-of-the-art treatments and can return to a healthy lifestyle.

Margo Shoup, MD, MBA, was named president and chief medical officer of MultiCare Cancer Institute in July 2024. Dr. Shoup is a nationally recognized surgical oncologist with a proven track record of developing and leading systemwide cancer institutes. She is also the vice president of the Society of Surgical Oncology, the world’s largest international group of cancer surgeons.

“By working alongside companies pioneering groundbreaking diagnostic techniques and collaborating with oncology physicians statewide, we can personalize care plans for our patients,” said Dr. Shoup. “Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Washington state, and MultiCare Cancer Institute will provide patients with access to the latest cancer treatments through a seamless, team-based approach within their own communities.”

MultiCare Cancer Institute is in the process of building systemwide teams specializing in breast, lung, gastrointestinal and prostate cancers, among others. The program continues to recruit some of the nation’s leading experts, who, alongside its current roster of experienced specialists, will provide personalized, trusted cancer care to patients at every stage of their journeys.

“MultiCare Cancer Institute’s partnerships support our vision of providing a continuum of care for our patients, close to home,” said Laila Rashidi, MD, colorectal surgeon and medical director for surgical oncology. “Patients shouldn’t have to travel all the way to a big city like Seattle for care or access to the latest clinical trials. That’s where our collaborations across the Pacific Northwest come in — and we’re only just getting started.”

Patients can find MultiCare Cancer Institute in Olympia, Yakima, Puyallup, Spokane, Tacoma, Auburn, Gig Harbor and Poulsbo. To learn more, visit multicare.org/cancer-care.