Flag Raising – January 20, 2025 (Inauguration Day) – The Suburban Times

Governor Ferguson hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be raised to full-staff on Monday, January 20, 2025 , in honor of Inauguration Day.

Flags should return to half-staff at sunrise on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and should remain at half-staff until the close of business or sunset on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in continuance of honoring former President Jimmy Carter for 30 days following his death.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.