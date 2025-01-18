Bridge demolition requires around-the-clock lane closure on southbound SR 99 in Fife beginning Jan. 21 – The Suburban Times

The demolition of an old bridge will reduce southbound State Route 99 in Fife to a single lane for 42 hours beginning Jan. 21.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, through 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 the left lane of southbound SR 99 will be closed from 70th Avenue East to approximately the Wapato Way roundabout. Southbound SR 99 travelers will be shifted to the right across the southbound half of a recently completed bridge over Hylebos Creek. Travelers should allow extra travel time or consider using alternate routes, particularly during the afternoon hours, to help limit congestion.

During the around-the-clock single lane closure, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will demolish an old bridge.

Crews will then backfill the area, pave and reopen the second southbound lane by Wednesday afternoon.

Northbound SR 99 traffic, which is using a bypass around the construction zone, is expected to shift onto the new bridge as early as mid-February after curbs, gutters and sidewalks across the bridge are closer to completion.

Crews built the new bridge for SR 99 to accommodate the recent realignment of Hylebos Creek under the highway as part of the SR 167 Completion Project.

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The new highway will be completed in stages. The portion under construction between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma is scheduled to open in 2026. The third stage is scheduled to begin construction in 2025 and construction work on the last stage will begin in 2026. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

Photos of construction work are available on the project’s Flickr page. A 3D video tour is also available on WSDOT’s YouTube page.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Combined, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.