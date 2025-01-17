Strickland Launches Annual Valentines for Veterans and First Responders Drive – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Lakewood, WA – Today (January 14, 2025), Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced her annual Valentines for Veterans and First Responders drive. Valentines will be distributed to veterans and first responders in Washington’s 10th Congressional District, and for the first time, Valentines will be distributed to JBLM soldiers deployed to Korea.

“Our annual Valentines for Veterans demonstrates how the South Sound comes together to support our veterans, first responders, and active duty servicemembers, said Strickland. “Thank you to those who made valentines last year, and to those who are making valentines this year so we can spread goodwill to our friends and neighbors—and those deployed overseas.”

Residents can leave cards at drop boxes at Lacey, Lakewood, Olympia, Puyallup and Yelm City Halls.

Specific dates and times are here for each dropbox:

Lacey City Hall

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

420 College St. SE

Lacey, WA 98503

Drop off: Labeled box by first-floor elevator

Lakewood City Hall

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

6000 Main St. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Drop off: Labeled box by City Hall front desk

Puyallup City Hall (City Clerk’s Office)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

333 S. Meridian,

Puyallup, WA 98371

Drop off: Labeled box in the City Clerk’s office on the 4th floor of City Hall

Olympia City Hall

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday

601 4th Ave E

Olympia, WA 98501

Drop off: Labeled box in the first-floor lobby

Yelm City Hall

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday

106 Second St. SE

Yelm, WA 98597

Drop off: Labeled box in the lobby

For questions or mailing or drop-off instructions, please contact our office at (360) 459-8514.

For pick-up for a large number of valentines, please contact Peter, Senior Outreach Representative at (360) 584-4538.