Pierce County Council Makes Appoints Bryan Yambe to Vacated District 5 Seat – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – The Pierce County Council has appointed Bryan Yambe to represent District 5, concluding a two-week process to fill the vacancy left by Marty Campbell, who resigned on Dec. 31, 2024, to assume his new role as the County’s elected Assessor-Treasurer.

Before his appointment, Councilmember Bryan Yambe (District 5) served on the council for the City of Fife for the past 11 years.

“I’m honored to represent the residents of District 5,” said Yambe (District 5). “I look forward to serving on this esteemed legislative body and getting out into the community to hear from people about their needs and priorities.”

District 5 encompasses a diverse array of communities, including Browns Point, Dash Point, Fife Heights, the city of Fife, Midland, parts of Riverside, North Clover Creek/Collins, Parkland, sections of Spanaway, Summit-Waller, the Port of Tacoma, and Tacoma’s Eastside and Northeast neighborhoods.

The Council’s appointment process included interviews with candidates and public testimony during the Jan. 7 Council meeting. At that meeting, the Council opted to continue deliberations, providing members additional time to consider candidate responses and community input.

During the Jan. 14 meeting, the Council posed three additional questions to candidates, focusing on their professional experience, ability to collaborate with local tribes, and approach to budget management.

Following the appointment, Yambe was sworn in and took his seat on the Council, casting his first official vote during the election of Council officers.

New Leadership for 2025

Councilmember Jani Hitchen (District 6) was elected Chair for 2025. Councilmember Paul Herrera (District 2) will serve as Vice Chair, and Councilmember Robyn Denson (District 7) will serve as Executive Pro Tempore. The bipartisan leadership team reflects the Council’s ongoing commitment to collaboration in governing Pierce County. Hitchen and Denson are Democrats, while Herrera is a Republican.

“Bipartisanship continues to be a hallmark of our Council’s leadership,” said Hitchen. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the challenges and opportunities facing Pierce County in 2025.”

For more information about the Pierce County Council and its work, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/coouncil.