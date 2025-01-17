Lakewood City Manager January 17 Info Bulletin – The Suburban Times

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) January 17 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.

Following is a summary, by ChatGPT, of the weekly bulletin .

Holiday Closure – Jan. 20

City operations, except emergency services, will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular operations resume on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Lakewood City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at City Hall.

Honor Dr. King with a Day ‘On’

Help enhance community green spaces in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Location: Waughop Lake, Fort Steilacoom Park

Location: Waughop Lake, Fort Steilacoom Park
Details: Pierce Conservation District volunteers will remove invasive vegetation and care for native plants.

Public Hearing: Lakewood Towne Center Apartments

Date: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Lakewood City Hall & Virtual Attendance Available

Lakewood City Hall & Virtual Attendance Available Project Details:

309 market-rate apartments.

One five-story building (147 units).

Seven three-story buildings (162 units).

Proposed location: Current Barnes & Noble site and parking lot.

and parking lot. Includes 40,559 sq. ft. of open space, 473 parking stalls, indoor/outdoor amenities, and a landscape buffer.

Public Comment: Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Jan. 23 or provide testimony in person or via Zoom.

Public Comment: Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Jan. 23 or provide testimony in person or via Zoom.
View Project Files: Use permit dashboard (#10185) on the city's website.

Road Work: Steilacoom Boulevard Improvements

Construction Start: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

Location: Steilacoom Blvd (Weller Rd SW to 87th Ave SW)

Steilacoom Blvd (Weller Rd SW to 87th Ave SW) Improvements:

Curbs, sidewalks, bike lanes, and aluminum street lighting.

Storm drainage upgrades and new traffic signals at 87th Ave SW, Hipkins Rd SW, Briggs Rd SW, and Weller Rd SW.

. Road will remain open, but lane reductions will cause traffic delays.

Project Cost: $6 million (over $5 million funded by grants).

Estimated Completion: Fall 2025.

MLK ‘Beloved Community’ Welcome Walk Recap

Date: Jan. 11, 2025

Jan. 11, 2025 Location: Fort Steilacoom Park

Thank you to everyone who attended the first-ever MLK Beloved Community Welcome Walk! Participants explored the meaning of a “Beloved Community” with guided walks, live music, and local partnerships.

Artist Reception Recap:

On Jan. 13, local artist Rodney King displayed his work at Lakewood City Hall, with live jazz from Maureese Itson and spoken word performances by Shaidaja Wilson-Dunham.

🎨 King’s artwork remains on display at City Hall, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Council Corner: Jan. 13, 2025 Recap

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Strategic Plan Review.

Operation & Maintenance Agreement: Proposed I-5 Gravelly – Thorne Connector Shared Use Path in Tillicum.

Proposed in Tillicum. 2025 Work Plans: City’s nine advisory boards and commissions reviewed their upcoming plans.

Next Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. (Regular meeting & study session)

Key Agenda Items:

Larry Saunders Service Award Presentation

Lakewood Sister Cities Association Presentation

$3.36M Contract Approval: South Tacoma Way 88th St S to North City Limits Project

South Tacoma Way 88th St S to North City Limits Project Ezee Fiber Franchise Agreement Review

📺 Watch live: Attend in person at City Hall, via Zoom, or stream on the City’s YouTube channel.

Police Chief’s Corner – Crime & Safety Update

Week of Jan. 7-14, 2025

Calls for Service: 1,109 (↑13%)

1,109 (↑13%) Arrests: 55 (↑15%)

55 (↑15%) Violent Crime: 19 (↓21%)

19 (↓21%) Property Crime: 48 (↓13%)

48 (↓13%) Traffic Stops: 223 (↑31%)

223 (↑31%) Collisions: 23 (↓12%)

📊 Quarterly crime statistics available on the Lakewood Police Department website.

Attend a Neighborhood Association Meeting

Neighborhood Associations provide a direct line to city engagement. All residents are encouraged to attend.

Upcoming Meetings:

Fort Steilacoom Neighborhood Association – Jan. 21 (6:30 p.m.), Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park

– Jan. 21 (6:30 p.m.), Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park Downtown Neighborhood Association – Feb. 12 (5:30 p.m.), Interim Lakewood Library

– Feb. 12 (5:30 p.m.), Interim Lakewood Library Lake City Neighborhood Association – March 13 (7 p.m.), West Pierce Fire & Rescue

– March 13 (7 p.m.), West Pierce Fire & Rescue Tillicum/Woodbrook Neighborhood Association – Monthly, 2nd Tuesday (6:30 p.m.), Tillicum-American Lake Gardens Community Center

– Monthly, 2nd Tuesday (6:30 p.m.), Tillicum-American Lake Gardens Community Center Springbrook Community Meetings – Monthly, 3rd Thursday (4:30 p.m.), Springbrook Connections

📍 North Lakewood Neighborhood Association: No scheduled meetings.

Lakewood Playhouse Events

🎭 Winter Classes: Open to youth, young adults, and adults. View the full schedule online.

🎭 Upcoming Show: The Laramie Project

Dates: Feb. 21 – March 9, 2025

Feb. 21 – March 9, 2025 Times: Fridays & Saturdays (7:30 p.m.), Sundays (2 p.m.)

Fridays & Saturdays (7:30 p.m.), Sundays (2 p.m.) Tickets: Call (253) 588-0042 or visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org

Sign Up for Lakewood Alerts (Code Red)

🔔 Stay informed about emergencies, road impacts, and city events!

📩 Receive text & email notifications – Sign up here.

Road & Park Project Updates

Steilacoom Blvd (Weller to 87th Ave)

Start Date: Jan. 21, 2025

Jan. 21, 2025 Traffic Impact: Lane reductions and delays expected.

Wards Lake Park Improvements

Status: Park is closed through Nov. 2025.

Park is closed through Nov. 2025. Upgrades: ADA loop trail, playground, pump track, new restrooms, and off-leash dog park.

Other Park Projects

Primley Park: New playground arriving before Parks Appreciation Day (April 2025).

New playground arriving before Oakbrook Park: New picnic shelter installation this summer.

Harry Todd Park: Four new pickleball courts available by fall 2025.

available by . Nisqually Loop Trail: Interpretive exhibits coming to Fort Steilacoom Park, in partnership with the Nisqually Tribe (Fall 2025).

📢 Stay Connected!

🌐 Visit the City of Lakewood website for the latest updates.

📱 Follow Lakewood on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram for real-time news.

📩 Sign up for Lakewood Alerts (Code Red) for emergency notifications.