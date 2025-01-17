CPSD District 4 Director Vacancy – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy of the District 4 director position. David Anderson resigned his position as director of District 4 on Jan. 6.

The school board has launched an application process to appoint a candidate who will serve in this volunteer position until after the November election.

Applications for the District 4 Director position are available online and must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

To be eligible, applicants must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, and a resident and registered voter in Director District 4 of the Clover Park School District.

The following is a timeline of the expected school board selection process. All meetings will be held at the CPSD Student Services Center located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA:

Tuesday, Feb. 18 (5:30 pm) – Orientation for Eligible Candidates – Room 6 A

Wednesday, Feb. 19 (5:45 pm) – Community Forum – Room 4

Monday, Feb. 24 (5:30 pm) – Candidate Interviews – Room 4

Monday, March 10 (6 pm) – Candidate Selection Announcement – Room 4

Monday, April 14 (6 pm) – Oath of Office for Appointed Director – Room 4

The District 4 seat will be up for election in November. Eligible individuals interested in running for this position must file with the Pierce County Elections Office between May 5-9.

For additional information or assistance, please contact the superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190 or superintendent@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.