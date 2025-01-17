44th Street Sewer Lift Station Upgrade Project – The Suburban Times

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department has contracted Pape & Sons Construction, Inc., to complete the 44th Street Sewer Lift Station Upgrade Project, located at 44th Street W and 67th Avenue W. Construction was scheduled to begin on Monday, January 6, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025.

During construction, sewer service will be maintained using bypass pumps. Additionally, there will be minimal and intermittent traffic impacts in the area.

The project includes:

decommissioning and installing a new wet well with submersible pumps.

upgrading SCADA connectivity for improved monitoring and efficient responses during potential events.

adding emergency backup generator power to enhance system reliability.

If you have any questions, please contact Fircrest Public Works at publicworks@cityoffircrest.net or (253) 564-8900.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to improve our sewer infrastructure.

