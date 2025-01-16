 Upcoming Events & Activities from Parks Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Upcoming Events & Activities from Parks Tacoma

Click here to learn more about the following events.

  • MLK Jr Day
  • MLK Day of Service
  • Make your Parks Shine Litter Cleanup
  • Aging Smart Workshops
  • Kids Night Out
  • Pasta Night
  • Tet Lunar New Year
  • Lap Swim and Rec Swim Now Available at Mount Tahoma High School
  • When School is Out, Pools are In
  • Disability Resource & Recreation Fair
  • Family Nature Walks
  • Youth Community Baseball League
  • Youth Community Volleyball League
  • Crafting Tots
  • Adult Basketball League
  • Coffee with the Birds: Kingfisher
  • Valentine’s Day 5k

