Tacoma and Pierce County Selected as Official SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma and Pierce County will be an official SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello announced today. SeattleFWC26 is the local organizing committee for Seattle’s participation as one of the 16 host cities selected for the FIFA World Cup 26. As a not-for-profit organization, SeattleFWC26’s vision is to foster a lasting legacy for our region, guided by the spirit of soccer, innovation and inclusion.

“This is a historic day for Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Mayor Woodards. “Being selected as a SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone is a testament to our local readiness to provide safe and welcoming spaces for celebrating incredible moments and hosting world-class events. I look forward to showcasing our vibrant local community on the global stage, and celebrating soccer in a way only Tacoma and Pierce County can. We invite fans near and far to experience the dynamic energy, diversity, and spirit that define Tacoma and Pierce County, and are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for all who join us.”

“Welcoming the world to the South Sound is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase our dynamic region,” said Pierce County Executive Mello. “Hosting a SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone offers Pierce County residents and visitors alike a great way to share in the excitement of Puget Sound hosting this international event.”

Fans will see a series of SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone locally, including:

Live Match Screenings: Giant screens in designated public areas will broadcast live matches, allowing fans to experience the excitement together.

Cultural Exhibitions: Showcasing the diverse local arts scene, fans will see performances by local musicians, artists, and cultural groups.

Interactive Soccer Clinics: There will be opportunities for youth and adults to participate in soccer clinics and workshops, promoting the sport at the grassroots level.

Local Cuisine and Markets: Food festivals will feature local culinary delights, along with markets highlighting local artisans and businesses.

Additional details, including opportunities for local residents to engage in the planning process, will be shared by the City of Tacoma and Pierce County in the coming months.