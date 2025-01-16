Reaching Out for Historical Details About Where We Live – The Suburban Times

Alaska Globe

When I want to drill into history from around the world, I recommend Archaeology Magazine which features comments from Jason Urbanus. He’s the writer who gathers the information I find so interesting. Typically he writes about 10 stories in his two pages of each magazine. Finding just those ten stories send me searching for more information. It is very focused and useful. The magazine has a number of writers who do a good job, but pieces written by Urbanus send me digging for more depth and information. To me he is like a hound dog.

When I speak to local groups in the Lakewood and Tacoma areas, I always bring along a number of magazines to let the audience see the extent and impact of those who preceded us. Good photographs catch the readers’ mind and ideas.

I have used the details that Jason Urbanus gathers to help those who wonder how in the world we manage to be where we are.

I’ve also gathered information that help fill in about how far those people got around – on foot, and in boats and canoes. The pieces that connect with the searches often begin in Alaska when animals and people, which brought them all to a new world, left tracks that we humans can follow if we look hard enough.

Please, contact me for details or speaking engagements.

Don Doman

253-752-8262