Princeton Street Water Main Connection Project – The Suburban Times

Princeton Street Water Main Connection Project

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department has contracted Pape & Sons Construction, Inc., to complete the Water Main Connection Project on Princeton Avenue, from Harvard Avenue to Contra Costa Avenue. Construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 7, and is expected to be completed by the end of January.

During this time, there will be intermittent road closures and delays on Princeton Avenue and in the surrounding area. The project includes water main connections at Eldorado Avenue and Princeton Avenue, as well as several service connections.

If you have any questions, please contact Fircrest Public Works at publicworks@cityoffircrest.net or (253) 564-8900.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to improve our water infrastructure.

