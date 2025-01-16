 Input sought on ORCA day pass price reduction – The Suburban Times

Input sought on ORCA day pass price reduction

The ORCA agencies are proposing a permanent price reduction of the adult ORCA regional day pass from $8 to $6 after running a six-month promotion that began last August. This pass will be valid for fares up to $3, aligning with the fare on Link light rail and ST Express bus services. If approved by the ORCA Joint Board, the proposal would go into effect March 1.

The changes would also cut the day pass price for reduced fare riders (ORCA LIFT low-income, seniors, and riders with disabilities) from $4 to $2, aligning with the $1 reduced fare value. Youth 18 and under will continue to ride free.

For riders whose regional day pass does not cover their entire transit fare, the difference can be paid with the ORCA card’s E-purse funds. On a bus, fare differences cannot be paid with cash. Having money loaded onto the ORCA E-purse at all times is the best way to avoid a negative balance and possible blocked card.

More information on fares can be found at https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/how-to-pay/fares.

The public is invited to send any comments or questions via email to fares@soundtransit.org.

