Four chosen for interview process to join Park Board – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Members of the Board of Park Commissioners voted Monday to advance four people as finalists to the term for the elected position left vacant by Commissioner Tim Reid’s death last month.

After reviewing the qualifications of 18 people who have applied so far, the Board voted to nominate the following people as finalists:

Azaria Azene, a cybersecurity consultant for Camsetta.

Andrea Reay, president/CEO of Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber.

Carla Santorno, retired superintendent of Tacoma Public Schools.

Herschel Wilson, founder and CEO of Energize Tacoma.

Interviews are scheduled during a special meeting of the Park Board on Feb. 7, with the final selection set for Feb. 10.

“I want to commend all of these outstanding people for taking the time to apply,” said Park Board President Andrea Smith. “Each applicant offers something unique, and we’re excited about getting to know the finalists better and seeing how they could interact with Metro Parks.”

More details are available here about the vacancy process, which will continue in February and March with another group of finalists selected for a different seat. The application portal remains open until all position are filled.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the Park Board held a ceremonial swearing in for Commissioner Alisa Lee, who was appointed on Dec. 20 after a similar selection process. She replaces Commissioner Aaron Pointer, who retired after 24 years of dedicated service, and will serve through 2025.

Between December and March, the 5-member Park Board expects to fill three vacancies created through a retirement, a death and a resignation.

Background on filling Park Board vacancies

Three vacancies opened on the Park Board last month and Metro Parks is filling the positions in the order in which they were created.

First was Pointer’s retirement and Lee was chosen to fill his seat. Then Commissioner Reid, the District’s longest serving commissioner who began service in 1996, passed away December 12. One of the finalists selected Monday is expected to complete his term through 2025.

Lastly, a commissioner will be appointed to the elected position vacated by Rosie Ayala at the end of 2024. Ayala now serves on the Pierce County Council.

Whomever is selected to fill Ayala’s post would be required to run in the 2025 General Election to fulfill the remainder of her term.

Next steps in the appointment process:

Feb. 7: The Park Board and representatives from Metro Parks’ four community advisory councils will interview the finalists. Candidate interviews will be conducted in the Boardroom at Metro Parks Tacoma headquarters. The meeting is open to the public and will be available online for those interested in joining virtually. The interview process will not include public comment.

Feb. 10: The Park Board will meet at Metro Parks headquarters to vote on the appointment of the new commissioner who will fill the remainder of Commissioner Reid’s term.

Feb. 24: The Park Board, including the newly appointed commissioner, will review and either confirm or update the list of finalists to be interviewed for the seat vacated by Commissioner Ayala.

March 10: The Park Board will vote to appoint a commissioner to the final vacant seat

The Park Board — which currently consists of President Andrea Smith and Commissioners Matthew Mauer and Alisa Lee — will continue accepting applications until the last position is filled. The application is available here.

The Board of Park Commissioners governs Metro Parks Tacoma and is the policymaking body for the park district. Commissioners serve six-year terms.

Metro Parks was established as the state’s first independent parks agency in 1907 and manages more than 2,900 acres of land. That includes 80 parks, and regional attractions like Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum and the W.W. Seymour Conservatory. The Park District offers hundreds of recreational, environmental and zoological programs that encourage people to play, learn and grow.