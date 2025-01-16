Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Violin/Piano Recital – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Maria Sempen.

Classical Tuesdays is moving across 30th St to Connelly Law Offices on February 11 for a recital by Violinist Maria Sampen and Pianist Ronaldo Rolim. The program will include:

Florence Price: Fantasy

Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 2

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag

Arnold Schoenberg: Phantasy

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane

Classical Tuesdays does not have a piano available for our programming in Slavonian Hall – our usual performance space. For her numerous performances on our series over the years, Maria has organized string quartets, trios, duets (often including her husband violist Tim Christie, or yours truly on flute, or adding a vocalist or even percussion!) For this occasion, in this special venue, Maria is excited to add to the mix – she has invited the superb pianist Ronaldo Rolim, to join her.

Seating is limited to the first 55 – to reserve a spot write prryker@gmail.com – or take your chances at the door before 7:00pm. This is sure to be a popular event.

Suggested donation is $25 – student discount $12.

Connelly Law Offices: 2301 N 30th St, in Old Town Tacoma

Date: February 11, 2025

Time: 7:00pm

Thank you to Connelly Law Offices for opening their space for this special evening!