Chamber Music Festival and Institute moving to Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Tacoma – The Chamber Music Festival and Institute, formerly at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, will be moving to its new home in Tacoma, Washington this coming summer 2025! During the summer of 2024, the Chamber Music Festival and Institute at Icicle Creek celebrated thirty years of incredible chamber music performances, distinguished guest artist concerts, and generations of amazing student performers who have gone on to win jobs and become thriving, active members of an international community of alumni musicians. To launch the next decade of this outstanding summer program, the Festival and Institute has a new name: T-Town Chamber Music Festival and Institute, and a new home in Tacoma, Washington. The same wonderful faculty will return to play, coach, and teach during the three weeks of intense music-making for string players and pianists. For more information, as well as the online application, click here.

Many devoted audience members and supporters of the Chamber Festival and Institute at ICCA have made these three special weeks in June and July an important part of their summer experience. We encourage them to come to Tacoma, and see concerts and masterclasses at Pacific Lutheran University, and at venues across Tacoma and North Central Washington. For all students who are interested in a world-class festival and coaching experience, please apply at the link above by March 1, 2025.