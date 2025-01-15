Sound Transit seeks input on at-grade crossing safety enhancements – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit is seeking public input on the At-grade Crossing Program Draft Master Plan, which was presented to the Sound Transit Board of Directors in November of 2024. An online forum will collect feedback and personal experiences to help inform possible revisions to the Draft Master Plan, which is set to be finalized in May of this year.

The online forum can be joined here and can be translated upon entering the site. Feedback gathered between Jan. 13 and Feb. 6, 2025 will inform Draft Master Plan revisions.

As of June 2024, Sound Transit, in partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), has completed nine at-grade safety enhancement projects in the Rainier Valley segment. Early data indicate positive findings in incident reduction are occurring as the agency targets zero fatalities.

The At-Grade Crossing Program is a comprehensive safety initiative launched in 2021 to enhance safety at designated at-grade crossing locations where tracks and trains intersect on the same level with vehicles and people walking, rolling, and biking. The program includes safety enhancements and increased safety awareness and education efforts.

To learn more about the program or to share your crossing experience, visit http://www.soundtransit.org/crossingsafety