Meet Jessica! From Architecture to Construction – The Suburban Times

Pioneering the front for female site construction managers, Jessica Risdon is Tacoma/Pierce County’s second ever female Site Manager on our construction team. She’s been flourishing in this role since October of 2024.

Jessica grew up in Northeast Ohio, where she went on to get her undergraduate and master’s degree in architecture. She spent three years working in architecture, focusing on designing restaurants, retail spaces, and commercial projects, until she was laid off in 2020 due to the pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the restaurant and retail industries.

Unemployed, Jessica now saw the world as her oyster, choosing the magical fog-laden lure of the Pacific Northwest. So, she began applying for jobs in the PNW to design homes.

“That was always my dream, I wanted to be involved in designing homes.”

Because the pandemic brought about a hiring freeze, Jessica explored the possibilities of AmeriCorps, and building homes instead of designing them. The pandemic served as a perfect time for many to get more involved in their local communities through service work and volunteering. Jessica took the leap and applied for an AmeriCorps position at our very own Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat.

