Submitted by Robert Estrada.

In preparation for the May 2 and 3, 2025 book sales, donation drop-off dates are the Saturdays of January 18, February 15, March 15, and April 12. Please bring your donations to the back parking lot of St, Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, from 11am to 1PM. In addition to books, Friends also accept DVDs, CDs, and puzzles. Thank you for helping support the Tillicum and Interim Lakewood libraries.