Four Open Seats on Climate and Sustainability Commission for Terms to Begin May 1 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill four seats — including a youth seat for individuals between the ages of 16 and 24 – on the Climate and Sustainability Commission, for terms to begin on May 1.

The Climate and Sustainability Commission, which is set to replace the current Sustainable Tacoma Commission on May 1, with the passage of a Council ordinance last month amending Title 1 of the Municipal Code to include a Climate and Sustainability Commission, will maintain the same vital mission of bringing community accountability, transparency, and vigilance to the long-term implementation of Tacoma’s Climate Action Plan and sustainability initiatives. All commission members currently serving on the Sustainable Tacoma Commission will continue their terms without interruption.

Climate and Sustainability Commission members must live within Tacoma city boundaries and provide a balanced representation of various stakeholders, to include the environmental, business, labor, housing, industrial, port, transportation, education, building, and residential communities. Members are responsible for coordinating and communicating suggestions regarding policy, budget, and program recommendations to the Council through letters, testimonies, and other means of formal reporting.

The time commitment expected for active participation as a Climate and Sustainability Commission member is generally between three and six hours per month in support of Commission meetings held on the third Thursday of the month at 5:00 PM. Meetings typically last two hours and are held in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person options to attend.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Information on the Sustainable Tacoma Commission, which is set to be replaced by the Climate and Sustainability Commission on May 1, is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by February 2, 2025. Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.