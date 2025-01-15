Enjoying Change and Keeping our Communities Clean and Prosperous – The Suburban Times

Audience of members for the Transportation Club of Tacoma.

I’ve been a member of the Transportation Club of Tacoma for nearly 12 years. I enjoy learning more about the transportation industry and visiting our sister organization, the Transportation Club of Seattle. The incentive for changing is the work done by the Port of Tacoma which is updating the local water ways which assist the cleaning our local streams and helping with wild life and fresh water streams. With my wife, Peggy, we have been working on sharing local information to improve wild life and keeping our local streams clean and producing and helping with wild life.

Almost every meeting contains a good speaker and answers to numerous questions from the audience.

The Transportation Club of Tacoma is approaching the 2025 Kickoff Luncheon on Monday, January 13th, and they are excited to announce a new venue for this event: the Poodle Dog Restaurant – Century Ballroom in Fife, WA.

The organization is thrilled to welcome Matt Schrap, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, as the guest speaker. Matt will share insights on critical issues shaping the local transportation industry, including:

Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) regulations in Washington

The $15.00 terminal fee per transaction

The future of the zero-emission truck initiative

Impacts on BCOs and importers due to these changes and more

This is a must-attend event for anyone in the transportation and logistics industry.

Don’t wait—get your registrations in ASAP!

Event Details:

Location: Poodle Dog Restaurant – Century Ballroom

1522 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424

Date & Time: Monday, January 13th, 2025

11:15 AM: Registration & Networking

11:30 AM: Lunch

12:00 PM: Event

Cost: $35 prepaid for members (register by Friday, January 10th)

Additional $5 for walk-ins and non-members.

Register today online, by email or by contacting Bryan Lovely the Executive Director of Transportation.

Don’t miss this informative and impactful event to kick off the New Year.

Bryan Lovely, Transportation Club of Tacoma Executive Director, 253-999-2429,

executivedirector@tctacoma.org – www.transportationcluboftacoma.org