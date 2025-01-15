City of Fircrest Water Meter Exchange Project – The Suburban Times

The City of Fircrest Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) Project aims to provide residents with timely notifications of leaks and enhanced control over water conservation efforts. Existing water meters are being replaced with modern digital technology meters, as the City’s Public Works Department embraces this as the way of the future in utility billing.

The project is currently 89% complete. Most meters to be exchanged are residential meters within central areas of the City. Aside from the remaining residentials, multifamily and commercial properties will also be exchanged. The goal is to complete the advanced meter upgrades by June 2025. Our meter installation vendor, Pape and Son’s Construction Inc., is leading the effort to finalize the remaining installations.

Following the meter exchange process, you may notice air or cloudy water in your home’s water system. While this is not a cause for concern, we recommend the following steps:

Run the faucet nearest to where your service line enters your home until the water runs clear.

Also run water through a bathtub or shower faucet in your home to ensure the entire system is clear.

It is also recommended to clean faucet screens to help with water flow and cleanliness.

We thank you for your patience and cooperation as the City works to complete this project.

For more information or assistance, please contact Fircrest Public Works at (253) 564-8900 or via email at publicworks@cityoffircrest.net

