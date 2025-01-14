WA Legislative Black Caucus Welcomes New Members, Sets New Record, and Elects New Leadership – The Suburban Times

The Legislative Black Caucus (LBC) is excited to announce the addition of two new members, Representative Natasha Hill from Spokane’s 3rd Legislative District and Representative Shaun Scott from Seattle’s 43rd Legislative District. With this expansion, the LBC now boasts 13 members, solidifying its position as the largest Black Legislative Caucus in the Western United States, surpassing even California.

“We are thrilled to welcome Representatives Hill and Scott to the Legislative Black Caucus,” said Representative Kristine Reeves, Chair of the LBC. “Their addition strengthens our voice and expands our ability to advocate for the needs of Black communities across the state.”

Membership of the Legislative Black Caucus includes: Representatives April Berg (LD 44), Brandy Donaghy (LD 44), Debra Entenman (LD 47), David Hackney (LD 11), Natasha Hill (LD 3), Melanie Morgan (LD 29), Julia Reed (LD 36), Kristine Reeves (LD 30), Shaun Scott (LD 43), Chipalo Street (LD 37), Jamila Taylor (LD 30), and Senators John Lovick (LD 44) & T’wina Nobles (LD 28).

In addition to welcoming new members, the LBC has elected a new leadership team for the 2025-2026 legislative session. Representative Kristine Reeves will continue to serve as Chair, Representative Brandy Donaghy will serve as Vice Chair, and newly elected member Representative Natasha Hill will take on the role of Communications Chair.

“I am honored to be elected as the Communications Chair for the Legislative Black Caucus,” said Representative Hill. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to amplify our voices and advocate for policies that uplift Black communities.”

The LBC is committed to advancing racial equity, economic justice, and social justice for all Washingtonians. With this expanded membership and strong leadership team, the Caucus is poised to make significant strides in the upcoming legislative session.

About the Legislative Black Caucus: The Legislative Black Caucus is a bicameral group of Democratic Black legislators dedicated to advancing the interests of Black communities in Washington State. We envision a Washington where Black individuals, families and communities no longer face anti-blackness; and know they have the access, opportunity, and resources they need to have true equity and thrive. Through advocacy, legislation, and community engagement, the LBC ensures the experience, needs, and solutions of those Black people throughout Washington State are represented, prioritized and made real in our legislative process and policies.