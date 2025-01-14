Steilacoom High School National Honor Society Chapter Wins National Service Award for Excellence – The Suburban Times

For its exemplary record of leadership, service and efforts to improve the school and community, the National Honor Society (NHS) awarded the Steilacoom High School NHS chapter the Service Award of Excellence. NHS is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), and Steilacoom is one of only two high schools in the state to receive this prestigious award for 2024.

The Steilacoom NHS Chapter has received the Service Award for their many contributions in the Pierce County Community. This list includes collecting items for stockings for the Tacoma Rescue Mission, serving the city of Steilacoom by working in the parks, collecting school supplies and snacks for students at the school, volunteering at the DuPont Garden, and helping Kiwanis with various projects.

“Receiving an NHS Chapter Pillar Award reflects the extraordinary commitment of students who are making a real difference in their school and community,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “The Steilacoom High School chapter shows what is possible when young people come together to lead, serve and inspire others.”

Steilacoom High School Principal Jake Tyrrell said, “It’s a real testament to the legacy of service that our NHS Advisor, Mrs. Erin Anderson, has built for our kids and community. I’m so proud of our student-leaders for their continued efforts. This recognition is well-deserved, and our NHS program continues to shine as an example of how impactful our young adults can be.”

The NHS Chapter Pillar Awards are prestigious recognitions to celebrate the outstanding achievements of NHS chapters across the country. In addition to basic requirements, the chapters must have demonstrated successful activities that exemplify one or all of the core values of NHS: scholarship, leadership, service and character.