Nadia Anderson joins Sound Transit as Chief Strategy Officer – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit today (Jan. 13, 2025) announced that Nadia Anderson, Ph.D., has joined the agency today as Chief Strategy Officer, a new position created to guide the agency’s approach to the technological, environmental, and economic future of the region. Anderson joins at a time of growing momentum for the agency, which is continuing to build on three recent light rail openings as part of the largest expansion of transit service in the United States.

“Nadia is an innovative, mission-driven leader who truly understands the key role that transit plays in our region,” said Interim CEO Goran Sparrman. “She brings a depth of experience and a record of results that make her the right leader to lead our strategic planning, innovation, and policy teams into a new and dynamic future.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Sound Transit in this time of transition toward a truly regional network,” said Anderson. “Public transit is more than just transportation – it’s an engine that powers the region. I look forward to bringing my unique set of skills and lived experience to the role, and to working closely with our partners as we continue to grow and improve the Sound Transit network.”

In her role, Anderson will oversee the Government and Community Relations; Communications, Marketing and Engagement; Board Administration; and ORCA ROOT teams. She will also oversee two new divisions: Innovation and Transformation; and Strategic Planning, Policy and Programs.

Anderson brings considerable experience to her new position. She previously served as the Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Policy Strategy and Operations at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. Her professional experience spans all levels of government, both domestic and international, and her resume includes major corporations like Uber, AAA (American Automobile Association) and Cruise, the General Motors majority-owned fully electric self-driving car company.

Anderson holds a doctorate in Urban Affairs and Public Policy from the University of Delaware and is also a graduate of Virginia State University (M.A.) and the University of Virginia (B.A).

Sound Transit builds and operates regional transit services for growing urban areas of Washington’s Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties. The district comprises more than 50 cities and more than 40 percent of the state’s residents, who have authorized the most ambitious transit expansion in the nation.

Sound Transit’s next Link light rail extension is slated to open to Downtown Redmond this spring, followed by connections across Lake Washington later this year and to Federal Way in 2026.