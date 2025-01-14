 Let’s Kickoff Relay For Life 2025 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Let’s Kickoff Relay For Life 2025

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Cassi Prince, American Cancer Society.

It wouldn’t be Relay For Life without a celebration, so we’re marking the start of our Relay season with a kickoff event! Join us as we share the impact that our cancer-fighting efforts have made in our community. Come join us on January 21st as we kickoff Relay season in style! Join us to learn more about our 2025 event, meet the teams, and to remember Why We Relay!

Relay For Life of Tacoma-Puget Sound Kickoff
Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 | 6pm
4812 196th Street East
Spanaway, WA 98387

More than just a walk, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. This volunteer-led experience unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cnacer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

For more event information visit: RelayForLife.org/TacomaWA or contact Cassi Prince at cassi.prince@cancer.org.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.