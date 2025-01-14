 Lakewood City Council changes meeting policy – The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council changes meeting policy

The Lakewood City Council voted to reduce its monthly meeting days from four to three in 2025.

The new meeting schedule is:

  • First Monday: 7 p.m. Regular Meeting
  • Second Monday: 7 p.m. Study Session
  • Third Monday: 6 p.m. Regular Meeting followed by a Study Session

Meetings will continue to be held in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. All meetings are open to the public. People can attend in person, virtually via Zoom, or watch the meetings live on the city’s YouTube channel.

The City Council offers a public comment period as part of its regular meeting agenda. Public comments are not part of the study session agenda. Attendees can provide comments in writing before a meeting, in person or via Zoom during the public comment period. Those watching on YouTube cannot comment through YouTube.

Find details about upcoming meetings and tentative agenda items online.

