Strickland Joins Colleagues in Honoring Korean American Day – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) with Rep. Young Kim (CA-40) and Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ)

Today (Jan. 13, 2025), U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) joined her congressional colleagues on a bipartisan resolution, led by U.S. Reps. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Young Kim (CA-40), celebrating January 13, 2025, as Korean American Day—marking the 122nd anniversary of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States on January 13, 1903. Senators Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced a companion resolution in the Senate. You can read the full resolution text here.

“As one of the first Korean American women elected to Congress in our nation’s history, I will always advocate for the safety, prosperity, recognition and inclusion of our community. Korean American Day symbolizes the perseverance, strength, and resilience of our people, and I am proud to recognize this holiday and our heritage,” said Rep. Strickland (WA-10).

“Korean Americans have made incredible contributions to our nation in art, business, education, as well as the private and public sectors, and their story continues to inspire communities across the country,” said Rep. Gomez (CA-34). “I’m introducing this resolution with Representative Young Kim and Senator Andy Kim to commemorate Korean American Day and celebrate the hard work, family bonds, and unbreakable spirit of Korean Americans. As the representative of LA’s Koreatown, the largest population of Korean Americans in the U.S., I’ll continue to work alongside the Korean American community to achieve more progress in LA and across the country.”

“For 122 years, Korean Americans have found success in the classroom, the workplace, and even right here in the halls of Congress, working to make our nation a better place,” said Rep. Young Kim (CA-40). “I’m proud to help lead a bipartisan resolution honoring Korean American Day as one of the first Korean American women in Congress and the representative of a vibrant Korean American community in Southern California. I’ll keep fighting in Congress to ensure the American dream I have lived remains alive for future generations.”

“For the last 122years, Korean immigrants have shattered barriers, enriched our culture, and become an essential part of America’s powerful diversity,” said Rep. Grace Meng (NY-06), Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair. “On Korean American Day, I am proud to join my colleagues in cosponsoring this resolution honoring all that Korean Americans have contributed to our communities. We must continue fighting ensure that their stories are commemorated as part of our nation’s history.”

“As the 6th Korean-American to serve in Congress, I am honored to co-sponsor this resolution celebrating 122 years since the first Koreans came to America,” said Rep. Dave Min (CA-47). “My parents immigrated to the United States in 1970 with little money and no family or friends but were able to achieve the American Dream for themselves and for their children through hard work and perseverance. Our story is the Korean-American story, and it is the story of America. I am so proud of the tremendous success of the Korean-American community over the course of my lifetime, and I will keep fighting to make sure everyone has a fair shot, including the two million Korean Americans across the nation.”

“I am thrilled to join Rep. Gomez in reintroducing this resolution celebrating Korean American Day,” said Rep. Judy Chu (CA-28). “As Chair Emerita of CAPAC, I remain, as always, proud to stand alongside the Korean American community in my Southern California district and join my colleagues to celebrate their contributions to our nation. From leaders to veterans, athletes, business owners, actors, artists, and so much more – we celebrate all that Korean Americans have sacrificed and contributed to U.S. history.”

“Korean American Day is an incredible opportunity to join together and celebrate the lasting impact of Korean American culture, history, and achievement,” said Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ). “As we mark 122 years since the first Koreans came to this country, I am humbled to bring this bill forward just weeks after being sworn in as the first Korean American Senator. My parents’ journey to this country just over 50 years ago, the family they built, and my chance to serve New Jersey in Congress all would not have been possible without those who came before us. Today we recognize the generations who built our cherished communities and commit to uplifting all those to come.”

A full list of cosponsors is below:

Representatives Young Kim (CA-40), Ami Bera (CA-06), Brendan Boyle (PA-02), Ed Case (HI-01), Derek Tran (CA-45), Dan Goldman (NY-10), Linda Sánchez (CA-38), Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), Gerry Connolly (VA-11), Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), Scott Peters (CA-50), Al Green (TX-09), Mark Takano (CA-39), Adam Smith (WA-09), Jim Costa (CA-21), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-07), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Dave Min (CA-47), Debbie Dingell (MI-06), Jimmy Panetta (CA-19), Stephen Lynch (MA-08), Ted Lieu (CA-36), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37), Eric Swalwell (CA-14), Shri Thanedar (MI-13), Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Grace Meng (NY-06), Norma Torres (CA-35), Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05), Judy Chu (CA-28), Brad Sherman (CA-32), Joe Wilson (SC-02), Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10), Jennifer McIver (VA-07), Dina Titus (NV-01), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Laura Friedman (CA-30), Kevin Mullin (CA-15), Susie Lee (NV-03), André Carson (IN-07), Juan Vargas (CA-52), Haley Stevens (MI-11), Jerrold Nadler (NY-12), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Paul Tonko (NY-20), Dwight Evans (PA-03), Don Beyer (VA-08), and Lucy McBath (GA-07).