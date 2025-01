Via Pierce Prairie Post: “At 9 a.m. on January 22, 2025, the Spanaway Concerned Citizens administrative appeal to the Pierce County Hearing Examiner decision regarding the permitting of the Good Neighbor Village will be heard at the Pierce County Annex. The event will be available on Zoom if the public wants to watch. The meeting room gets pretty overcrowded with 50 people, so Zoom is the best option.”

Read the full post at the Pierce Prairie Post website.