 Modern Fashion Design in Tacoma: Talk & Fashion Display – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Modern Fashion Design in Tacoma: Talk & Fashion Display

· · Leave a Comment ·

January 17 @ 6:30pm
Tacoma Historical Society
406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our January monthly program, presented by local independent fashion designer, Chelsia Berry. Chelsia has curated an easy to wear, timeless style designed from a female tailored perspective. Her designs are “ready to go anywhere, anytime” and “radiate style effortlessly.” Chelsia will discuss her clothing line, and her pieces will be on display for viewing.

Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations may be made through Ludus or at the door.

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200472432

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.