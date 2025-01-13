Modern Fashion Design in Tacoma: Talk & Fashion Display – The Suburban Times

January 17 @ 6:30pm

Tacoma Historical Society

406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our January monthly program, presented by local independent fashion designer, Chelsia Berry. Chelsia has curated an easy to wear, timeless style designed from a female tailored perspective. Her designs are “ready to go anywhere, anytime” and “radiate style effortlessly.” Chelsia will discuss her clothing line, and her pieces will be on display for viewing.

Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations may be made through Ludus or at the door.

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200472432