Lakewood First Lions Club Crab Feed and Dance, Feb. 22 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn, Lakewood First Lions Club.

It’s that time again to think about attending the Lakewood First Lions Club Annual Dungeness Crab Feed and Dance! Roasted chicken is an alternate choice. You also get baked beans, clam chowder, a garden salad and cornbread.

WHEN: Saturday, February 22nd, 2025 from 5 to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Sharon McGavick Center – Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood WA 98499. Building 23.

COST: $65 per person. Buy a table to sit with your friends. A table seats eight people comfortably.

THEME: Join us for a night Under the Sea! Dress up in your favorite outfit and let’s Shelabrate a great night of fun, food, fun and friends.



WHY: Great food, dancing to the House Band of Lakewood, having fun with friends, Dessert Dash, Silent auction, and a 50/50 Raffle.



People can pay by one of two ways. One option is a check made out to the Lakewood First Lions Community Foundation and mailed to PO Box 99158, Lakewood WA 98496. With the check include all the names of the people you are paying for and what they are eating (crab or roasted chicken).



You can also pay by going to www.PayPal.com and logging into your account.

Click on SEND Then click on SEND MONEY In the Send Money box, type Lakewood1stLions@hotmail.com Fill in the $ amount. In the “What’s This Payment For Box,” write Crab Feed and then list the names of the people you are paying for and what are they eating. Don’t forget your phone number.



If people do not have a PayPal account, they can create one online. It’s free and easy. Simply follow their directions, then continue using the directions listed above.



All proceeds from this fundraiser go towards the club’s various Lakewood sight and hearing projects and related programs. People who attend rave about what a great time they had. As we have in the past, we are having a separate drawing for two free dinners on us at the 2026 Crab Feed. All you have to do is fill out a form when you walk in the door.

Questions? Please email lakewoodfirstlionsclub@gmail.com.

See you there.