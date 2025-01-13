City Council Public Hearing: Cornforth Campbell Property – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that the City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed Development Agreement of a three-phased proposal for the construction of a mixed-use multifamily residential building, a food hall and brewery, and townhomes on City-owned Property located at 115 2nd St. SE, known as the Cornforth Campbell Property. For more information about the proposed project, please visit https://bit.ly/CornforthCampbell.

This public hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall at 333 S. Meridian.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed in person or via livestream (city website, Zoom, or YouTube). Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website. Written comments must be submitted before the public hearing to the City Clerk’s Office by emailing info@puyallupwa.gov, or you may submit written comments or verbal testimony at the hearing. For further information contact Dan Vessels Jr., City Clerk, at 253-841-5480 or dvessels@puyallupwa.gov.