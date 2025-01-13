Call to Poets: Submit Your Poem for Lakewold Gardens’Winter Garden Poetry – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens is seeking original, unpublished poems for inclusion in the 2025 Winter Garden Poetry event. Poems should be up to 1,000 words or no more than five minutes in duration when read aloud, preferably with a theme celebrating nature and/or gardens. Submissions are due January 17, 2025. Click here to apply.
