HopeSparks hosting Valentine Wine Tasting, Feb. 8 – The Suburban Times

Join HopeSparks, February 8 (6-8 pm) for their 4th Annual Wine Tasting to support HopeSparks Relatives Raising Children Program and celebrate 130 years of service.

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Kris Blondin, celebrated Tacoma restaurateur and wine connoisseur, as she guides us through a curated flight of exquisite wines. Each selection is perfectly paired with delectable appetizers crafted by Snuffin’s Catering, creating a symphony of flavors you won’t want to miss! Satisfy your sweet tooth with decadent chocolates from family-owned and operated in Tacoma since 1925 Johnson’s Candy.

Tickets:

$75.00 Individual or $140.00 Couple

$700.00 Reserved Table for 10

The 4th Annual Wine Tasting will be held at Edison Square, 5415 South Tacoma Way in Tacoma. Click here for tickets.

Relatives Raising Children supports Pierce County caregivers raising non-biological children, helping families stay together. With 1 in 11 children in the county living with non-biological caregivers, the program offers resources to ease transitions and support both children and caregivers, like Elijah and his Grandmother: At just four years old, Elijah moved in with his loving grandmother, who struggled financially to provide him a bed. This changed thanks to HopeSparks and HopesCloset.

“The day we received a new bed, I saw a smile on his face I’ll never forget. Thank you for keeping our family together and giving us hope in tough times.” – Elijah’s Grandma

Your support makes a difference!