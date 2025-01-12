DuPont: Learn the basics of cupcake decorating – The Suburban Times

We hope you’ve been putting your cupcake decorating skills to good use! To help you stay sharp and add some festive flair to your treats, we’re inviting you to our Valentine’s Cupcake Decorating Class on January 24 at the DuPont Community Center. This hands-on class will teach you how to create beautiful Valentine-themed cupcakes with frosting recipes, coloring techniques, and tips for achieving stunning designs.

This class is $20, you’ll receive 2 cupcakes as well as a take-home kit. Spots are limited, so don’t wait—reserve yours today!