Warriors signal caller to play in Native American All-Star Game – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

The Chief Leschi Warriors field general on both sides of the ball on the gridiron will get the opportunity to lace up his cleats one more time during his high school career.

Senior quarterback/free safety Joseph Earl, who will graduate in June 2025, was selected to compete in the 2025 Native American All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas. The festivities are being hosted by the Native American Athletic Foundation. There were 60 players throughout Indian Country nationwide who garnered the honor of being selected to compete in this coveted contest.

