Submit Your Continuing Disability Review Report Online – The Suburban Times

Do you receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI)? If so, you should know that we are required by law to review your case to verify that you still have a disabling condition that prevents you from doing substantial work. We call this process a Continuing Disability Review.

We will send you a notice telling you when it is time to review your medical condition and keep you informed about your benefit status. How often we review your medical condition depends on whether your condition is likely to improve.

We’ll normally review your case:

Within 6 to 18 months after our decision on your disability application if your medical condition is expected to improve.

Every 3 years if medical improvement is possible.

Every 7 years if medical improvement is not expected.

If you get disability benefits you can complete and submit the Medical Continuing Disability Review Report (SSA-454) online. The online option is available to adults who receive SSDI, SSI, or both, and do not have a representative payee. To complete the form online, sign in to your personal my Social Security account and select “Complete Your Continuing Disability Review”. If you do not have an account, visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to get started.

If you do not have a personal my Social Security account, you can fill out and print the SSA-454 at www.ssa.gov/forms/ssa-454-bk.pdf. You can mail or make an appointment to take your completed form to your local Social Security office.

Please share this information with your friends and loved ones who receive SSDI benefits or SSIs.