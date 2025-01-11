Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh Appointed to Washington State Shorelines Hearings Board – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh has been appointed by the Association of Washington Cities to serve on the Washington State Shorelines Hearings Board. There are five other members on the Board – three from the Pollution Control Hearings Board, one from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and one representing Washington counties. Established in 1971, the Board hears and decides appeals of shoreline building and construction permits and penalty orders issued by local or state government agencies.

In her day-to-day role on the Tacoma City Council, Council Member Rumbaugh represents Tacoma’s District 2, which includes the Port of Tacoma and surrounding commercial and residential areas. She brings a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and a strong belief in the importance of public participation in land use decisions.

“I’m honored to serve on this statewide board and advocate for the best use of our public waterways,” said Council Member Rumbaugh. “My goal is to protect the natural beauty of our shorelines while fully and fairly applying the law in each matter.”

Council Member Rumbaugh’s appointment by the Association of Washington Cities to the Shorelines Hearings Board reflects the Tacoma City Council’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible land use planning.

More information on the Shorelines Hearings Board is available here.