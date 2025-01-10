 OMWBE 201 Certification Workshop on January 23 – The Suburban Times

OMWBE 201 Certification Workshop on January 23

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) Program is partnering with the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE) to host a workshop and Q&A session on the OMWBE certification process. Although this event will be offered in a hybrid format, with virtual and in-person options to attend, in-person attendance is strongly encouraged. The workshop will take place on January 23, 2025, from 1-3 PM, in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Room 248) or virtually via Zoom. 

Participants will have an opportunity to start or complete their OWMBE application to become a certified business and are encouraged to bring the following items:  

  • Laptop/electronic device to complete the certification process 
  • Financial statements and paperwork required for the certification process 

Event details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.  
 
This workshop is the second in a two-part series. It is not necessary to have attended OMWBE 101 to attend this workshop.  

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.   

