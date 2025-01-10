Lakewood City Manager January 10 Info Bulletin – The Suburban Times

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) January 10 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.

Following is a summary of the bulletin created by ChatGPT.

MLK Beloved Community Welcome Walk is Saturday

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 (12-3 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 (12-3 p.m.) Location: Fort Steilacoom Park

Join the MLK Committee for this in-person event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk the one-mile paved Waughop Lake trail, enjoy live music from DJ Super Dave, visit food trucks, and receive giveaways like mugs and tote bags.

Beloved Community Artist Reception

Date: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 (5-7 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 (5-7 p.m.) Location: Lakewood City Hall

Enjoy art by local artist Rodney King, live jazz from saxophonist Maureese Itson, spoken word by Shaidaja Wilson-Dunham, and refreshments.

Lakewood City Council Meeting Updates

New Schedule for 2025

First Monday: Regular Meeting at 7 p.m.

Regular Meeting at 7 p.m. Second Monday: Study Session at 7 p.m.

Study Session at 7 p.m. Third Monday: Study Session (6 p.m.) and Regular Meeting (7 p.m.)

Meetings are held at Lakewood City Hall, available to attend in person, via Zoom, or streamed live on YouTube. Public comments are accepted during regular meetings.

Jan. 6 Recap Highlights

Proclamation: Jan. 20, 2025, declared “MLK Day of Service.”

Jan. 20, 2025, declared “MLK Day of Service.” Partners for Parks Donation: $99,000 granted for Fort Steilacoom Park’s dog park fence replacement.

$99,000 granted for Fort Steilacoom Park’s dog park fence replacement. Construction Contract: $613,245 awarded for South Tacoma Way and 92nd St Signal Project.

MLK Holiday Closure

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

City operations will be closed in observation of MLK Day, resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Fallen Officer Food Drive Results

Collections: $9,133 and 5,045 pounds of food donated.

$9,133 and 5,045 pounds of food donated. Impact: Equivalent to 22,102 meals for Pierce County residents.

Thank you for supporting the 15th Annual Fallen Officer Food Drive.

Wards Lake Park Improvements

Closure Dates: Jan. 7 – Nov. 2025

Jan. 7 – Nov. 2025 Planned Upgrades:

ADA loop trail with a 170-foot bridge.

New playground, pump bike track, picnic shelter, and off-leash dog park.

3-acre bike skills area, prairie restoration, and bird blind.

Please respect closure signs for safety.

Attend a Neighborhood Association Meeting

Upcoming Dates:

Tillicum/Woodbrook Neighborhood Association: Jan. 14, 2025 (6:30 p.m.) at Tillicum Community Center.

Jan. 14, 2025 (6:30 p.m.) at Tillicum Community Center. Springbrook Community Meetings: Jan. 16, 2025 (4:30 p.m.) at Springbrook Connections.

Jan. 16, 2025 (4:30 p.m.) at Springbrook Connections. Fort Steilacoom Neighborhood Association: Jan. 21, 2025 (6:30 p.m.) at Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion.

Jan. 21, 2025 (6:30 p.m.) at Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion. Downtown Neighborhood Association: Feb. 12, 2025 (5:30 p.m.) at Interim Lakewood Library.

Road Project Updates

Steilacoom Blvd (Weller to 87th Ave): Construction begins Jan. 21, 2025.

Construction begins Jan. 21, 2025. Lakewood Station Access Project: Construction begins fall 2025.

Construction begins fall 2025. South Tacoma Way Overlay (96th to Steilacoom Blvd): Work starts spring 2025.

Work starts spring 2025. Rose Road Sanitary Sewer Project: Construction begins early March 2025.

Park Project Updates

American Lake Park: Ongoing upgrades, completion by summer 2025.

Ongoing upgrades, completion by summer 2025. Harry Todd Pickleball Courts: Four new courts ready by fall 2025.

Four new courts ready by fall 2025. Nisqually Loop Trail: Interpretive exhibits installed in partnership with Nisqually Tribe, completion by fall 2025.

Call to Poets: Lakewold Gardens Winter Poetry

Submission Deadline: Jan. 17, 2025

Jan. 17, 2025 Eligibility: Washington residents; all ages and backgrounds welcome.

Selected poets will present at a special event on Feb. 22, 2025.

Sign Up for Lakewood Alert (Code Red)

Stay informed about emergencies, road impacts, and special events. Visit the City of Lakewood website to register for text and email notifications.