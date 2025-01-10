Celebrate the DuPont Boxcar Restoration – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

​DuPont Historical Society is pleased to announced the successful renovation the single remaining narrow-gauge boxcar from the DuPont Company era “Dynamite Train,” beautifully completed by Historic Railway Restoration, Inc. of Arlington, WA.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception will be held at DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave DuPont, at 2:00 p.m. on February 1st, 2025 and the public is invited. The reception will include refreshments, Q&A about the project, and silent auction. RSVP to (253) 820-3656 or duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com to help us plan.

The DuPont Boxcar Project has received generous contributions from the City of DuPont LTAC Grant, Nisqually Indian Tribe Charity Fund, Squaxin Island Tribe, NRHS Railway Heritage Grant, Puyallup Tribe Charity Trust, Olympia Model RR Clinic members, the Over the Hill Gang, and many individual donors. The Boxcar Restoration Committee includes Greg Amer, Carol Estep, Fred Foreman, Robbin Goldsby, Don Melnick, Zac Lyday, Nancy Rudel, Jim Sabol, Russ Segner, Kelly Unekis. These donors and volunteers have made the restoration possible.

Support is still needed, and donations can be made at the museum during regular hours, by mail to DuPont Historical Society (memo: boxcar) 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327, or online at: https://www.dupontmuseum.com/boxcarproject

The “Dynamite Train” can be visited at Robinson Park in DuPont from dawn to dusk. DuPont Historical Museum contains additional related information and artifacts and is open Wednesday to Sunday (10am-4pm on weekdays and 1-4pm on weekends).