 Caring for Kids Needs Your Support – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Caring for Kids Needs Your Support

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Caring for Kids helps hundreds of kids and families in need every year. Our major fundraiser the Caring for Kids Dinner Auction is just around the corner! All the money we raise at the Auction plus donations goes directly to provide basic needs on a weekly basis. Our dedicated volunteers work hard to make a difference in our community.

Our Auction will be held Saturday, February 8th at 5:00 P.M. at the Clover Park McGavick Center. Tickets are $45 or a table for $450. We hope to sell 500 tickets again this year. Please help us reach our goal and make a difference.

To order ticket email carekids@comcast.net or call Diane at 253-279-9777.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.