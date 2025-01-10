Brookdale Elementary Becomes a Blue Zones Project Approved School – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Joseph Gomez.

Principal Holman (center) leads a walking school bus, promoting health and wellbeing among students.

Brookdale Elementary, part of the Franklin Pierce School District, has officially been recognized as a Blue Zones Project Approved school. This transformative milestone marks a new era of health, well-being, and student success for the nearly 500 students. Through its partnership with Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway, Brookdale Elementary has taken bold steps to create a school environment where healthier choices, natural movement, and strong community connections become part of everyday life.

Brookdale Elementary has long been a leader in culturally responsive education, trauma-informed practices, and a strong focus on health and well-being. Its partnership with Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway is building on this solid foundation, taking their efforts to new heights. Through thoughtful leadership and intentional changes, Brookdale has transformed into a center for health and wellness. The newly established Health and Wellness Council ensures steady progress while fostering a school-wide culture of well-being. Small but impactful enhancements—such as adding Blue Zones water posters to encourage greater water consumption—are already making a visible difference, complementing the district’s prior decision to eliminate sugary beverages from campus. Colorful, uplifting posters near water stations encourage students to make healthy choices, demonstrating how simple initiatives can spark significant shifts.

Movement has also become a natural part of the Brookdale experience. The school’s pilot Walking School Bus during their Back-to-School Night was a fun and engaging way to encourage families to embrace active transportation. With trivia games and small rewards along the route, families and students participated enthusiastically, reinforcing the importance of moving together. Additionally, students now have the option to join a walking club during recess, tracking their progress and celebrating accomplishments.

Principal Connie Holman shared the school’s perspective, saying, “The Blue Zones Project is important to Brookdale Elementary because it promotes a culture of health and well-being for students and families. By integrating principles from the world’s healthiest communities, the project helps create an environment that encourages healthier eating, active living, and social connectedness. This is vital for Brookdale, as it supports the holistic development of students, fostering better academic performance, improved focus, and lifelong healthy habits.”

Since the partnership began in July 2024, Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway has actively supported Brookdale through community events, resources, and wellness-focused programming. The collaboration continues to evolve, with upcoming plans for a Cooking Experience tailored to 4th and 5th-grade students. This initiative will equip students with essential nutrition skills, reinforcing the value of preparing healthy meals that fuel their growth and learning.

Brookdale Elementary’s adoption of Blue Zones principles is more than a series of changes; it is a cultural shift that positions health and wellness as central to academic success and community vitality. By focusing on the well-being of students and families, Brookdale is leading the way in demonstrating how schools can become powerful catalysts for community transformation.

ABOUT BROOKDALE ELEMENTARY

Brookdale Elementary, a Franklin Pierce School District school, serves a diverse student body in the Parkland-Spanaway area of nearly 500 students. Committed to equity, culturally responsive education, and restorative practices, Brookdale provides a nurturing environment where students can grow academically, socially, and emotionally.

ABOUT BLUE ZONES PROJECT

Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway is a community well-being initiative sponsored by MultiCare Health Services, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in partnership with Blue Zones LLC, that is designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

