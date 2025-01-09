Special Budget Meeting of City Council Committee of the Whole on January 10 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – A special meeting of the City Council Committee of the Whole will be held on January 10 at 1 PM.



The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss the budget.



The City Council may enter into a closed or executive session at any time during an open public meeting as provided by law.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Access details are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

The meeting can also be viewed live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma and TV Tacoma.