 Saved by Morse Code – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Saved by Morse Code

· · Leave a Comment ·

On December 18 at 2:05pm our deputies were called to conduct a welfare check on a man that had not been heard from in four days. When deputies arrived, they knew something was wrong and got creative using a form of morse code to communicate with the man inside. It was not an easy task getting into the house with all the windows and doors having security bars on them. Deputies worked quickly to get inside and discovered the male on the ground in the front living room. Fire was able to get the man to a local hospital. The man told deputies he had been on the ground for four days waiting for someone to find him. Outstanding work to all involved. You just never know when morse code can save a life.  

The post Saved by Morse Code first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.