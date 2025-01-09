Saved by Morse Code – The Suburban Times

On December 18 at 2:05pm our deputies were called to conduct a welfare check on a man that had not been heard from in four days. When deputies arrived, they knew something was wrong and got creative using a form of morse code to communicate with the man inside. It was not an easy task getting into the house with all the windows and doors having security bars on them. Deputies worked quickly to get inside and discovered the male on the ground in the front living room. Fire was able to get the man to a local hospital. The man told deputies he had been on the ground for four days waiting for someone to find him. Outstanding work to all involved. You just never know when morse code can save a life.

